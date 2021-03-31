STRONG, Viola



Celebration of Life for Viola Strong will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Graves Chapel, Covington, GA. Visitation, March 31, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

