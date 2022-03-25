ajc logo
X

Strong, Robert

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STRONG, Robert Lamar

Mr. Robert Lamar Strong of Covington, GA peacefully transitioned on, March 21, 2022. Home-Going Service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 3:00 PM at Oxford Historical Cemetery, Oxford, GA. Reverend James Collins, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Family and Friends will assemble at the cemetery at 2:45 P.M. Visitation, will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of loving family and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Harsh, Wendell
1h ago
Jarrett, Dillyn
1h ago
Jeffers, Thomas
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top