STRONG, Robert Lamar



Mr. Robert Lamar Strong of Covington, GA peacefully transitioned on, March 21, 2022. Home-Going Service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 3:00 PM at Oxford Historical Cemetery, Oxford, GA. Reverend James Collins, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Family and Friends will assemble at the cemetery at 2:45 P.M. Visitation, will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of loving family and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"

