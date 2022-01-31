Hamburger icon
Strong, Jeanette

STRONG, Jeanette

Ms. Jeanette Strong was called home on January 25, 2022. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, and friends. She worked for Hines Funeral Home for 30+ years and Advanced Care Transportation for 22 years. Ms. Strong was an active member of Greater Vine City Baptist Church. A service will be held at Stocks Funeral Home: 1970 Hosea Williams Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30317 on Tuesday, February 1st at 1:00 PM with interment to immediately follow. Viewing Monday, January 31 from 2 PM - 7 PM at the Funeral Home. Access to a Livestream of the service may be obtained by emailing djwalker@bu.edu.

