Stripling, Theron

STRIPLING, Jr., Theron "Ted"



Theron "Ted" Crawford Stripling, Jr., 85 of Atlanta, passed away in his home under the care of his wife, Mary Griffin Davis Stripling, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. They were married 63 years, parents to Theron "Trey" Crawford Stripling, III and Beverly Ann Stripling.



Ted was born November 19, 1937, to Theron Crawford Stripling, Sr. and Beatrice Brown Stripling. They lived on N. Highland Ave., Atlanta, GA. They were members of Morningside Baptist Church. In the early 1950's, Ted moved with his parents to Flushing Meadows, Long Island, New York. He played ice hockey and attended Jamaica High School where he was captain of the Rifle Team. Upon returning to Atlanta, he finished his senior year at North Fulton High School. The family lived on Peachtree Dunwoody Road and their church home was Second Ponce de Leon Baptist. Ted attended Emory University and was a member of SAE fraternity. He then served in the United States Coast Guard and received an honorable discharge. His career was in Health & Beauty Aides, national sales manager for Alberto Culver. His success in sales was due to his people skills. He helped many people. He loved to fish, hunt, and loved his dogs, Beagles, Shelties, and Springer Spaniels. He traveled with Mary abroad, and to Canada. His favorite travels were within our United States, taking his family to Hawaii, Alaska, New England and - best of all - our National Parks. In later years, Ted operated his store AAA Mail Center at Cambridge Square, played golf and gardened in his Northeast Atlanta home in the Oak Grove Community where he and Mary are members of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. His personality was one of a calm and fun-loving man, of wit and wisdom, of reserved opinion, interested mostly in others, and one who left you feeling good about yourself. He is survived by his wife Mary and son Trey.



The family wishes to acknowledge PERSONAL CARE and CROSSROADS HOSPICE for their assistance to Ted and to Mary.



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church - Memorial Fund.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service.



Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Chipley Cemetery in Pine Mountain, GA.





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