Stringer, Aubery

STRINGER, Jr., Aubery Jackson "Jack"



Jack Stringer died on December 3, 2020. He was the first of two sons born to Aubrey Jackson Stringer, Sr. and Martha "Mattie" Stringer in Versailles, Missouri, on May 14, 1931. The Chamber of Commerce describes Versailles ("Ver-sales" in Missouri; "The French have it wrong," Jack was fond of saying) as a "quaint little haven just north of the Lake of the Ozarks." Jack was an important part of the Versailles High School basketball team, known as the "Team of Champions' that became famous all over the state for their 2nd place win, against all odds, in the State Championship. The "Great Team of 1947 "is still legend in the town.



Jack moved to Washington, DC with his mother and brother when he was 16. There he continued as an All-Star player on Central High School's basketball team. Jack joined the Navy at the start of the Korean War, serving on the Lake Champlain as an Aviation Electronics Technician, learning skills that opened the door to a lifelong career at IBM.



Jack began his time at IBM as a technician and soon rose to management, earning several prestigious awards and achievements, as well as respect and devotion from his fellow IBMers and from the customers he served. These included NASA and the States of MN and GA. While at IBM, Jack met his future bride, Martha Jordan, who was an instructor in the Education Department at IBM. A two-year leave of absence from the company allowed him to finish his education with an Engineering degree from George Washington University.



After time in Alexandria, VA, Huntsville, AL, and St. Paul, MN, Jack and Martha moved to Atlanta with their three children in 1971. Jack soon became involved in his children's activities, coaching Allison's softball team, serving on the Board of the Atlanta Boy Choir for Mark, and being an Indian Guides leader for Steve. He also made major contributions as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. Jack taught 5-year-old Sunday School for many years, taking full credit for the fact that several of his pupils went on to ministry and leadership roles in church. He served as an Elder on the Church Session and an usher at Sunday services, chaired several committees, and was project manager of the church's major expansion projects from 1991 to 1999.



A highlight in Jack's life was a journey taken with a friend who needed help in transporting his sailboat from Virginia to the Florida Keys. Jack wrote a daily journal recounting their adventures on the Intercoastal Waterway. In retirement at Canterbury Court, Jack spent most days tending his prize rose garden and in "The Foxhole" woodworking shop, producing fine pieces of furniture for family and church.



Jack has been described as a true gentleman, giving of self in service to his church, his family, and his friends, and an intelligent, loving, gentle, warm, and caring man with a wonderful sparkle of humor. Added to those tributes was his delight in little children and his instant bond with any dog or cat, no matter how wary. His Alzheimer's in recent years diminished none of these qualities.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents and by his "little brother" Grant. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha, and by his daughter Allison, sons Mark and Steve, daughter-in-law Beth, and granddaughter Cate. A private family service will be held in the



Memorial Garden at First Presbyterian Church.



Those wishing to make a contribution in Jack's memory might consider the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

