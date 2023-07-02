STRICKLAND, William Lorenzo



William Lorenzo Strickland transitioned to his heavenly home on June 28, 2023. A loving, jovial and witty patriarch, his devotion to family, church and his beloved Morris Brown College was unparalleled. He was a veteran of the United States Army, lifelong learner and educator. He taught business, economics and accounting at Morehouse College and worked in various roles at Georgia Tech. Mr. Strickland was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty years, Allean Schley Strickland. He leaves to cherish his memory sons, Michael Lorenzo (Jamesetta) Strickland, and William Lowell (LeKina) Strickland; grandchildren, Michael Jamal Strickland, Malcolm James Strickland, Zion Immanuel Amari Strickland and Adoria Imani Strickland; sister, Reverend Dr. Marva Harden; in-laws, Lizzette Strickland, Mildred Florence, Patricia (Parker) Latimer, Merlyne Schley, Ruby Malik, Bobbie Schley, Betty Schley, Dorothy Schley; Goddaughter, Eljeanita Joi Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A public viewing will be on Monday, July 3, 2023, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at West Mitchell C.M.E. Church, 560 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Atlanta, GA 30314. Instate 10:00 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery.





