Strickland, Nancy

STRICKLAND (SANSKY), Suzanne



Suzanne Sansky Strickland, 74, of Atlanta, GA, a native of Scranton, PA, passed away March 25, 2022.



She was preceded in death by her parents; Michael Sansky and Olga Grado; her sister, Barbra Sansky Poronsky Waller; and daughter, Ilona Greenwald-Getchel.



She is survived by her loving children; Daniele Lindsey, Nancy Vega and Kevin Collins; grandchildren; Daniel Lindsey, Jessica Baldwin, Melyssa Lindsey, Robert Lindsey, Lauren Getchel, Gabrielle Vega and Luis Vega; great-grandchild, Celeste Lindsey; siblings, Michael Sansky, David Sansky, Stephen Sansky, Kathleen Casey and Eileen Exner; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to gofundme.com Suzanne Strickland by Nancy Vega to offset the cost of the funeral arrangements.

