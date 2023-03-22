STRICKLAND, James T.



James T. Strickland, age 93, passed away peacefully on March 16 with his daughter, Sheri, by his side.



James was born to the late Hoke Strickland and the late Minnie Hansen Strickland. He grew up in the Roswell/Alpharetta areas. He resided in Alpharetta over 70 years. James was retired from General Motors with over 37 years of service. He was such a sweet man; everyone that knew him, loved him.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Gladys Ryan Strickland; his daughter, Jill Strickland Mertz; and son-in-law, George W Mertz.



James' surviving children are his son, Anderson Strickland; daughter-in-law, Connie Strickland of Tulsa, OK; and Sheri Strickland of Cumming, GA.



