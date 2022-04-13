Strickland, George

STRICKLAND, SFC, George Amos



George Amos Strickland (SFC) died March 16, 2022, age 80 in Las Vegas, NV. Born August 7, 1941 in Fulton, CO, he was the youngest son of Carl and Lillie Mae (Phillips) Strickland. He graduated from Forsyth County High in 1960, joined the Army Reserves, cooked for Uncle Johns, Harry the Greek, and was a bill collector/loan officer for Ideal Loan Co. and JC Penney's. He transferred to Dallas, then to San Antonio working for a new age boutique, naming it "Aquarius." He rejoined the Army, earned wings at 30, served two years with 82nd Airborne at Ft. Benning, then returned to regular Army with duties in Panama, NJ, AZ, CA, and three tours in Germany. In 1991, after the Gulf War, Bronze Star and many awards, he retired, achieving a 26-year career in Food Service Management. He hiked, biked, loved photography and at 56 earned a college degree, graduating Phi Theta Kappa with Associates of Applied Science/ Graphic Technology, emphasis Photography, from Community College So. Nevada. He was a published photographer, exhibited at NV State Museum, authored a CD and four books: one was The Curse of Rhyolite, a grant awarded from National Endowment for the Arts and the Nevada Arts Council. He worked for Lifetouch School Photography, Walgreens Photo, LV Metropolitan Police Dept. Living in Pahrump, NV, he performed events, TV, and radio as country cowboy poet Cornbread Amos and comedic Professor Astronomyonomy. He founded Tumbleweed Tales Society of poets, artists, musicians, and Shakespeare Round Table. He is survived by his wife Judith Brooks-Strickland, cousins, and nephews.

