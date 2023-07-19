STRICKLAND, Catherine Lynda



Catherine Lynda Strickland, affectionately known as Cathy, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023. Born on January 9, 1949, she lived a remarkable life filled with love, laughter, and a deep commitment to education and community. Cathy's memory will forever be cherished by her family and the countless lives she touched during her time on Earth.



Cathy was born in Milledgeville, Georgia and grew up in Marietta, Georgia. As a youth, she was quite active in her church and community. She was a member of Girls Auxiliary and ultimately held the prestigious title of Queen Regent. She was active in the Girls Scouts and as a youth attended the Girl Scout National Roundup in Yellowstone. She learned to play the piano, which started her musical career which included playing the piano and teaching piano to numerous students of all ages. She met her loving husband, Mike at Osborne High School at the age of 16, and married him at 18 years of age.



Cathy's educational journey began with her graduation from Dalton Junior College in 1977. She continued her studies at Berry College, where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1979, graduating at the top of her class. Her dedication to academic excellence led her to pursue a master's degree from Berry College, an achievement she proudly accomplished. Cathy furthered her education by obtaining a degree from the University of Sarasota, culminating in the prestigious Doctorate of Education.



As an educator, Cathy's passion for teaching shone brightly. She devoted her professional career to enriching the lives of students in Floyd County and Bartow County. Cathy taught at Pepperell Elementary, Middle, and High School, where she specialized in Gifted Education. She continued to teach Gifted Education in Bartow County. Her innate ability to connect with students and foster their love for learning made her a beloved teacher. Cathy's natural leadership qualities were recognized, leading her to serve as an Assistant Principal at Pine Log Elementary. She later retired as the Principal of Pine Log Elementary, leaving an indelible mark on the school and the educational community. Her retirement date stands as a testament to the remarkable contributions she made.



Beyond her professional achievements, Cathy cultivated a variety of hobbies and interests that brought her joy and fulfillment. She found solace and serenity in tending to her garden and nurturing beautiful flowers. Cathy cherished her moments spent with her faithful companion, Ozzie. Birdwatching from her window allowed her to connect with nature and marvel at its wonders. A voracious reader, she was known to get lost in the pages of a good book. Cathy's musical talent was expressed through her skillful piano playing, which she also shared as a pianist at Vanns Valley Baptist and South Broad Baptist churches. She lent her talent to the Hand Bell choir, creating beautiful melodies for all to enjoy. As a woman of faith, Cathy served as a Deacon at First Baptist Church and was an active member of the Conundrums Sunday School Class.



Cathy's compassionate nature extended beyond her personal interests. She dedicated her time and energy to various volunteer efforts, including physical therapy, acting as a Breast Center Advocate for FMC, and serving at the Rome Community Kitchen. Her commitment to health and wellness led her to become a Water Exercise Instructor at the Rome YMCA, positively impacting the lives of those she taught.



Cathy will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Mike Strickland; her son, David Strickland and wife, Debra; and her daughter, Dr. Michelle Strickland. She was affectionately known as Nana to her grandchildren, Stephen, Anna and husband, Trey Worsham, Lydia, Ethan; and her great-grandson, Kade Worsham. She will be missed by her sister, Nancy Hollin and husband, Gary. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Jacob, Kaitlin, and Patrick. Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Edo Casper Folkerts; and her mother, Catherine Lillian Folkerts; and nephew, Will Hollin.



Catherine Lynda Strickland leaves behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and dedication. Her impact as an educator, her unwavering faith, and her selflessness in serving others will forever be remembered. May she rest in eternal peace.



The family will receive friends at Daniel's Funeral Home Sunday evening, July 23, 2023 from 4:00 until 6:00 PM. A service will then be held Monday morning July 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at First Baptist Church, Rome. We at Daniel's Funeral Home are honored to serve the family of Catherine Strickland.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:



Rome YMCA in memory of Cathy Strickland, Attn: Scott McCreeless, 810 East 2nd Ave., Rome, GA 30161.



The Davies Shelters in memory of Cathy Strickland, Attn: Brian Harris, 3 Central Plaza / PMB 391, Rome, Georgia, 30161.



