STRICKLAND, Carl Donald



Carl Donald Strickland, 87, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on June 11, 2022. Donald was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 7, 1935. He attended West End High School and then Auburn University, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for many years for Chicago Bridge and Iron Company. He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Harris. He is survived by his wife Maria Dorger; and his two children, Cindy McDonald (John) of Asheville, NC and Bobby Strickland (Don) of South Bend, IN.



A graveside service will be held on June 15, at 1:00 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA. 30328.



