STREUR, Russell J.



Russell J. Streur, age 69, of Milwaukee, WI, and Atlanta, GA, passed away at dawn on June 1, 2023. Born March 26, 1954, in Chicago, he grew up in the suburbs of Milwaukee, where he lived before moving to Georgia in 2004.



Preceded in death by his father John, Russell is survived by his wife, Margot; sons, Morgen (Jade Ashley, fiancée) and Devin; mother, Jeannine; sister, Jeannine (the late Donald) Bergman; and brother, John (Mary).



Russell was a highly skilled health care fraud investigator, extraordinary poet, baseball historian, award-winning photographer, published author, and mentor to many. In his later years, he served a term as the president of Johns Creek Art Center — a fitting feather in the cap of a true renaissance man.



His integrity and spirit inspired friends and strangers alike. In his career, his art, and his writing, he shared his unique perspective with a keen sense of humor. He was a lifelong supporter of Native American tribes and a champion of environmental causes.



Donations can be made to the World Wildlife Fund.



