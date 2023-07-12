STREIB, Lori Beth



September 14, 1952 -



July 3, 2023



On Monday morning, July 3, 2023, surrounded by her family, Lori Beth (Kreh) Streib, 70 years old, went home to be with the Lord. After a long and brave journey battling frontotemporal degeneration (FTD), a rare and aggressive form of dementia, Lori was comforted by the immense love of her children, husband, and her long-time caregiver in her final moments. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, William "Bill" Streib; four children: William "West" Streib III, Andrew Streib, Emily Streib Marcil, and Jennifer Streib Brekke; sons-in-law, Steve Marcil and Trigg Brekke; daughter-in-law, Ginny Streib; six grandchildren: Genevieve Marcil (13 years old) of San Diego, CA, Torin Brekke (16 years old), Britta Brekke (14 years old), and Elin Brekke (12 years old) of San Diego, CA, and Mary Virginia Streib (6 years old) and Elliot Streib (4 years old) of Atlanta, GA; mother, June Kreh of Clearwater, FL; sister, Jami Besecker of San Diego, CA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Lori was preceded in death by her father Bill Kreh, brother Larry Kreh, and sister Tracy Weiss.



Lori was born in Rockwood, TN, and moved to Pittsburgh, PA, as a young child. She graduated from Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, PA. She went on to receive her teaching degree from California State College in Pennsylvania (now named Pennsylvania Western University, California). As a young adult, Lori moved to Atlanta to teach grade school. While in Atlanta, she met her future husband, Bill. Bill and Lori were married on July 11, 1981. Lori worked for Fuqua Industries as a paralegal before starting a family. Once her children were older, Lori worked for Atlanta Orthodontic Specialists as the office manager where she retired after fourteen years.



Lori was known for her beautiful smile and immense positivity. She was often described as joyful, kind, and humble. She loved live music, but especially music from the 1970s. Bill and Lori were often at concerts and music events. She also loved attending Buckhead Church for many years. But Lori's greatest joy came from being a mother and grandmother. In 1981, Lori became a stepmom to Bill's daughters, Emily Streib Marcil and Jennifer Streib Brekke, when they were just 12 and 9 years old, respectively. She immediately embraced Emily and Jenny with open arms and a loving heart, sharing a unique and special relationship with the girls. In 1983, Lori gave birth to her first of two sons, William Edward Streib III (West). Lori adored West and shared a very close relationship with her firstborn. Three years later, Lori gave birth to Andrew Marshall Streib whom she loved dearly. Lori was often found sitting on the sidelines of a game or walking a golf course cheering on her beloved boys. They brought her endless joy. Lori was a very proud and loving grandmother who was affectionately known as "Lolly." She adored her six grandbabies.



Lori shared a very special and close relationship with her sister, Jami, and many times each year the two sisters spent time together on the beaches of California.



During Lori's final years, her primary caregiver, Ms. Coraine Bent, held a very close relationship with Lori, always singing beautiful hymns to her as she gently cared for Lori's every need. We are eternally grateful to caregivers Coraine, Winsome, Beverly, and Ayesha for showing such kindness and warmth to our Lori; and to Andrew who helped care for his mother through her final days.



In remembrance of the beautiful life of Lori Streib, the family will be hosting a private luncheon for close friends and family later in the summer.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities:



Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta: Mission is to create stability for families in need by distributing donated furniture to turn their houses into homes. https://donorbox.org/lori-streib-furniture-bank-memorial-fund



Or:



The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD): Envisions a world where frontotemporal degeneration is understood, effectively diagnosed, treated, cured, and ultimately prevented. Our mission is to improve the quality of life of people affected by FTD and drive research to a cure. https://www.theaftd.org/





