Strauts, Alice

Alice Eleanor Strauts, a devoted wife of 59 years and beloved mother of four, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the age of 83. She was born September 2, 1939 in Astoria, New York (Queens Borough), the only child to Frank and Valerie Friese. Alice lived predominantly in New York during her childhood, moving to Chicago, IL once an adult, where she met the love of her life, Ilmars Strauts. They married on July 6, 1963 and eventually settled in Marietta, Georgia in East Cobb. Alice enjoyed playing bridge with friends, tennis, travel and spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally. Although petite, Alice was a fierce protector of her family and was compassionate towards those in need. Alice is survived by her husband, Ilmars "Al" Strauts of Powder Springs, GA; daughter, Susan Strauts Rudd and her husband, Daniel Rudd of Chicago, IL; son, Christopher John Strauts of Woodstock, GA; son, Matthew Ilmars Strauts and his wife, Ilie Strauts of Dallas, GA; daughter, Wendy Anita McCullough and her husband, Kenneth McCullough, Jr. of Powder Springs, GA; grandchildren, Sarah Anne Rudd, Megan Alice Rudd, Andrew Kenneth McCullough and Beckett Strauts McCullough. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Fredrick Friese; her mother, Valerie Friese; and her stepmother, Anita Friese. A private family service took place on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Powder Springs, GA. A celebration of life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation in her memory, a foundation that she firmly supported for all military and first responders that serve our country. There truly is no one like her in the world, and she will be deeply missed. Arrangements being made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory in Powder Springs, GA. (770)943-1511, www.mayeswarddobbins.com

