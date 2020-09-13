STRAUSS, Nancy R. Nancy Ruch Peteet Pinner Strauss, 90, of Decatur, GA died on Sunday September 6, 2020. Born July 4, 1930 to the late Cedric F. and Leah M. Ruch in Peoria, IL before moving to Atlanta, GA during WWII. Nancy and sister Sarah "Sally" R. Tanner, were raised in Decatur, GA. Nancy married her first husband, John C. Peteet, Jr., together having four sons, John C. Peteet III, David C. Peteet, Stanley B. Peteet, and Lawrence E. Peteet. After receiving her Bachelor's and Master's Degree with honors from Georgia State University, education was Nancy's passion so her career as a school teacher at Winnona Park Elementary School brought her much joy and satisfaction for 11 plus years. In 1961, Nancy wed her second husband, Tucker C. Pinner and was widowed in 1988. She remained in Decatur, GA where she would work and live until retirement. Travelling to explore capital cities around the world, researching genealogy and attending Olympic Games were some of her favorite hobbies. During the 50th Decatur high school reunion, Nancy reconnected with her childhood neighbor, Carl W. Strauss of Corpus Christy, TX. The two were happily married soon thereafter in 2007. In 2012, Nancy was diagnosed with Dementia and early stage Alzheimer's disease which she bravely endured until her death. She was preceded in death by her son Lawrence E. Peteet, husband Tucker C. Pinner, son John C. (Carolyn) Peteet III, sister Sarah "Sally" R. (Francis) Tanner and husband Carl W. Strauss. Survived by sons David C. Peteet, Stanley B. Peteet, Granddaughters, Leah P. (Sean) Hoffman, Brittany P. (Wesley) Ferguson, and Tara P. (Jon) Sladky, Grandsons, John L. Peteet and Christopher (Jenny) Peteet, Great-grandsons Wyatt C. Hoffman, Luke A. Hoffman, Truett Ferguson, and Reid C. Peteet, and Great-granddaughter Tenley L. Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St Jude's Children's Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday October 10 at Decatur Cemetery. A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur.

