Strauss, Elizabeth

STRAUSS (SCHULHOFER), Elizabeth Ruth



Elizabeth Ruth Schulhofer Strauss, age 89, of Atlanta passed away on February 14, 2022. Liz was born in Nuremberg, Germany. She was predeceased by her parents, Kate Teutsch Schulhofer and Frank Schulhofer. She was a psychiatric social worker in Atlanta for over fifty years. Liz is survived by her husband of seventy years, Henry Strauss, daughters, Karen Baron (Roy) and Margaret Weiss (Jon), son, Stephen Strauss (Roz), seven grandchildren, two great-grandsons and a brother, George Schulhofer. Contributions can be made to the Jewish National Fund. Dressler's website for information.

