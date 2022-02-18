Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Strauss, Elizabeth

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STRAUSS (SCHULHOFER), Elizabeth Ruth

Elizabeth Ruth Schulhofer Strauss, age 89, of Atlanta passed away on February 14, 2022. Liz was born in Nuremberg, Germany. She was predeceased by her parents, Kate Teutsch Schulhofer and Frank Schulhofer. She was a psychiatric social worker in Atlanta for over fifty years. Liz is survived by her husband of seventy years, Henry Strauss, daughters, Karen Baron (Roy) and Margaret Weiss (Jon), son, Stephen Strauss (Roz), seven grandchildren, two great-grandsons and a brother, George Schulhofer. Contributions can be made to the Jewish National Fund. Dressler's website for information.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Boyd, Georgia
1h ago
Barrington, Debris
1h ago
Bell, Waymon
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top