STRAUB, Joshua Damon



Born November 6, 2002. Passed, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The enormous grief and anguish at the sudden and unexpected loss of Joshua is felt by his expansive close and loving family and everyone who knew this bright light of joy, happiness and his unconditional love for everyone and everything. He was – quite simply – the essence of love, feeling and heart.



Joshua was declared a "Duke Student" in the 2nd grade. That means that Duke University considered Josh to be in the top 5% of the nation's elementary students. He graduated from Sequoyah High in Woodstock with honors in 2021 and began college in his Sophomore high school year. He was a triple "letter man," a proud trumpeter and member of the Sequoyah High School band. He never got into any trouble at all. He never entered his parent's or grandparent's home without a hug and an "…I love you." Josh was all about love. He was exceptional. He was kind and loving and wanted to help everyone in any possible way he could. Joshua's attributes as a person and certainly as a teenager are so extensive they are almost incredulous. His mom recounted that she never heard Josh talk back to an adult, use foul language, or be disrespectful. Dad said he never argued or challenged his authority. One seldom had to ask Joshua to help with chores. It was far more likely that he would beat you to the punch, with "…is there anything you need me to do ?" His politeness and respect to his elders is legend. His love for his family was amazingly unconditional. He knew and he practiced the Lord's commandment of respecting his parents. Joshua Damon Straub was a superstar young man. There just aren't enough words in Webster's.



The extensive survivor list include, Mom: Gabriel DeLynn Straub; Dad: David Jason Straub; grandparents: David and Patricia Straub, Steve and DeLynn Blake; His siblings are Tristan (18), EmiLee (16) and KyLeigh (3). His close and loving cousins are: Jacob and Kaylee Payne, Abby Straub-White and Michael Straub, Madison Hux, Taylor, Autumn and Blake Naples, Brandon, Caitlin, Jonathan and Steven Traynor, Ricky Straub, Elle Ash Dean Jack and Holly Jo-Anna Thomason, Ashley and Cody Johnson, Erica and Jacob Eason, Sandie Johnson, Sherrie Head, Parker Chendemi, and Madi Chendemi His loving aunts and uncles: Darrin Jacob and Tara Straub, Diva and Jeff Payne, Dana and Danny Thomason, Danielle Naples, Michelle Traynor, Rick Straub; great uncle and aunt, Michael and Tina Ray and great-aunt and uncle, Carol and Paul Hutchison.



Visitation at Poole Funeral Home: 1970 Eagle Drive, Woodstock, GA Sunday, July 24th from 4 PM until 8 PM. Funeral service and celebration of life Monday at 12-Noon at Poole, and interment immediately following at the Cherokee Memorial Park Mausoleum, located at 120 Memorial Drive, Canton, GA 30114

