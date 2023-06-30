STRAKER-HOLDER, Thelma
Age 67, of Kingston St. Vincent, passed away on June 12, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11 AM, Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church, Jonesboro, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
