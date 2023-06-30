STRAKER-HOLDER, Thelma



Age 67, of Kingston St. Vincent, passed away on June 12, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11 AM, Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church, Jonesboro, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.



Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

