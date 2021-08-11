Stradley, Jay

STRADLEY, II, J. Bryan



Jay Stradley, 86, passed away July 28, 2021 at his home in Sandy Springs, GA. He had been in hospice care with Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care for COPD since October of 2019.



He was born in Knoxville, TN on December 7, 1934 to Estelle and Bryan Stradley. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Tish), son J. Bryan Stradley, III (Tricia), granddaughter, Julianna Ryan (Eric), and great-grandchildren; Jesslyn, Jett, Preston, Josiah, Sutton, Boden and Tucker Ryan.



Jay graduated from East High School in Knoxville, TN and attended the University of TN and East Tennessee State University. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Bennington Aircraft Carrier until his honorable discharge.



Jay worked in retail sales until his retirement and was able to spend a great deal of time at Lake Lanier on his sailboat. He named the boat "Seaweed" for his granddaughter's first beanie baby. His friends called him "The Mayor of H Dock" because he spent so much time at the dock at Aqualand Marina.



A private service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, arrangements are pending.



Anyone wishing to, can make a donation in Jay's memory to the American Lung Association or a charity of your choice.



