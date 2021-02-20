STOW, Glen Joseph



After a lengthy and courageous battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's, Glen Joseph Stow, 69, of Peachtree Corners, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Glen was born in New Orleans on November 22, 1951 to Thais Wild Stow and Elwood Broward Stow. Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Florence Stow Delpidio. He is survived by his wife, Doree Tucker Stow; his (step)daughter, Eve Pethtal and her husband Rocky; his granddaughter, Leah Pethtal; his brother, Henry Stow and his wife Jean; several nieces and nephews and many cousins. Glen graduated from Redemptorist High School in New Orleans in 1969. He worked for South Central Bell before attending the University of New Orleans. Glen graduated with a degree in finance and, in late 1988, relocated to Atlanta while working for Sprint. Glen was a bachelor at that time. In February, 1989, he met single mom Doree and in May, 1991 they married and Glen became (step)father to Eve. He never used that term – he loved Eve as if she were his biological daughter. Their relationship was one of true love and respect. On 9/11/2001, Eve and Rocky welcomed Leah Christine Pethtal to the family and Glen received his favorite moniker: Granddaddy! Glen worked at First Data and the last years of his career were spent self-employed with Profit Recovery Group. Glen attended Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and was an active member of The Blazers Sunday School Class. After completing Disciple I, Glen knew he wanted to participate in a mission trip so he joined the group going to the Republic of Georgia. He cherished that time and fell in love with the people and the country. He had hoped to return. Through this journey, so many friends and family have supported Glen. Special thank you to Emory Brain Health and Dr. James Lah, the Pastoral Staff from Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, members of The Blazers Sunday School Class, the staff at The Mansions Alpharetta and Dynamic Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta with Rev. Bill Britt officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.prumc.org. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Republic of Georgia or Start with One (Water for Kenya). Both were near and dear to Glen. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.

