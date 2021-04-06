STOVER, Robert W.



Atlanta, GA – Bob Stover, 95, passed away Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. Born September 29, 1925 in Elkhart, IN and raised in Orlando, FL, he was the son of the late Bert Everette Stover and Carrie Arlene Stover. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Stewart.



Bob was affectionately known to many as "Smokey", based on the popular Smokey Stover Comic Strip when he was a child. After graduating from Orlando Senior High School, he headed to Atlanta to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Industrial Engineering and was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. Having joined the Navy during this time, his college studies were interrupted when he was commissioned as an Ensign during World War II. He took a train to California where he boarded the USS Wyandot for a 21-month active-duty tour in the Asia-Pacific Theater. He then returned to Atlanta to complete his college curriculum and graduated in 1948. To aid in his planned business career, he enrolled and attended Emory Law School and afterwards, began a successful 42-year career with the Federated Insurance Company, which is where he met the love of his life Obie Harrell. Not being one to support taking uncalculated risk, Bob proposed to Obie and they married in 1952 prior to his second tour of duty, this time in the Persian Gulf during the Korean War aboard the USS Valcour, where he was assigned to the Admiral's Staff as a Communications Officer. After returning to Atlanta, he resumed his career with Federated. He and Obie started a family and shared a never-ending mutual love and respect for one another during their 40-year marriage. Immediately after his retirement, Bob began to enjoy his dream of cruising the Intracoastal Waterway with first mate Obie on their boat. They enjoyed and recorded many wonderful experiences and memories until they were separated by Obie's death in 1992. Several years later, Bob was fortunate enough to have met Gazelle Wasser who became his companion and best friend for the past 27 years. During this time, they were able to travel, play tennis, play bridge (they always won), and simply enjoy each other's company.



Bob was a Charter and active member of Briarcliff Baptist Church for 55 years. His current church home and membership was at Oak Grove United Methodist Church. While Bob always enjoyed time spent with his tennis, golf, bridge and other friends, where he was a member of Druid Hills Golf Club, it's no secret that his greatest pride and joy was his family. He is survived by his daughter Patti Young (Lee), son Robert Daniel (Cindy), grandchildren Kelly York (Austin), Danny Stover, Jr. (Leena), Sarah Thompson (Brad), Kate Robertson, David Stover (Regan), seven great-grandchildren, nephew Bob Stewart, niece Kathy Stewart and Gazelle Wasser, her daughters Jolyn VanCamp, Julie Lynott (Richard) and their children Rich Lynott (Anna), Leigh Popp (Jason) and grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 10th at 11 AM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA. Following the service, a Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Piedmont Driving Club, 1215 Piedmont Ave. NE Atlanta, GA.



In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to: Oak Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Traditional Music Ministry, 1722 Oak Grove Rd., Decatur, GA 30033,



KingsBridge Retirement Community, 3055 Briarcliff Rd. NE Atlanta, GA 30329.

