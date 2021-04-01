STOVALL, Virgil Cosby



Virgil Cosby Stovall, age 82, of Roswell, GA passed away on March 26, 2021. His passing was caused by unexpected cardiac arrest. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years Manelle Diamond Stovall and his parents Albert Buren Stovall and Myrtle Sexton Stovall. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Albert Lee Stovall and Linda Stovall; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald Eugene Stovall and Paula Stovall; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Julia Chandler Boss and Bradford Boss; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Merriman and Rick McDermott; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark Stovall and Lisa Stovall; and his grandchildren, Jordan Merriman, Ava Stovall, Claire Stovall, Ellen Stovall, Hunter McDermott, Ian McDermott, and Jillian McDermott; and many other family members and friends.



Virgil was born and raised in the Atlanta area. He was a graduate of Southwest High School. He spent several years serving in the U.S. Navy aboard a submarine. After which, he had a long career in the printing industry. During retirement he enjoyed many things including watching his grandchildren participate in sports.



Services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Northside Chapel Funeral Home, 12050 Crabapple Rd. Roswell, GA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with the memorial service being held following visitation in the funeral home chapel at 4:00 PM. Officiating will be the reverend Dr. Jeff Ross of Roswell United Methodist Church. A private family interment will be held earlier in the day. The memorial service can be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/NCFHLIVE



