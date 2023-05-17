STOVALL, Mary



Mary Frances Blount Stovall, age 99, passed away on May 12, 2023 in Decatur, Georgia. She was born on October 28, 1923, in Louisville, Kentucky to Harry and Emily Walker. Mary Frances was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She enjoyed bridge, current events and leading the Duncan Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Decatur. She was witty, sharp as a tack and heavy footed, as she always had somewhere to go. She was a natural leader and used her gifts to better her community in any way that she could. She was the oldest living member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution (DAR) and served as their Chapter Regent. She was a past President of the DeKalb County Junior League, volunteering countless hours. She was never idle, keeping her hands and mind ever busy. Active in the American Red Cross, she was an international representative at foreign conventions. She was an Alumni of Agnes Scott College and often tutored students in higher level math and accounting. She loved numbers and spent many years as the Head of the Finance Committee and Treasurer of First Baptist Church of Decatur. Her favorite pastime was reading, and her favorite book was, well, anything she could get her hands on. Her thirst for knowledge and understanding was never quenched. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. Her family has grown over the years, but her arms were never too small to wrap around and hold us all tight. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Claude H. Blount and Paul M. Stovall; her sister, Joree Hill and Brother Harry Walker; her daughter, Sarah Lucas; and grandsons, Ward Heron and Brandon Stovall. Her memory will be carried forward by her children, Mandy and Roy Rogers, Graham and Penny Stovall, Jon and Ann Stovall, Robert and Lisa Stovall; as well as her grandchildren, Mary and Steve Syrett, Chris and Alan Hochman, Ginny and Johnny Francum, Brian and Rebecca Rogers, Paul and Lorrie Stovall, Laura and Jay Smith, Lucy and Scott Deforest, Sarah Stovall, Jon Stovall, Aubrey Stovall, and Whitney "tadpole" Stovall. She was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren; and 6 greatgreat-grandchildren, who she adored. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church of Decatur or Agnes Scott College. Viewing on May 19, from 4-7 PM at A.S. Turner's Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30030, (404)-292-1551. Celebration of Life Memorial Service on May 20, beginning 11:00 AM at first Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030.



