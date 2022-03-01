STOVALL, Martha Elizabeth



Martha Elizabeth Stovall, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Cumming, GA, Saturday, February 19, 2022. Martha was born August 25, 1925 in Atlanta, GA, and raised in Douglasville, GA. She graduated from Douglas County High School and went on to graduate from Atlanta Business College. Martha was predeceased by her father, Newton J. Warren; mother Eula Mae (Simpson) Warren; and brother, Freeman Warren. Martha is survived by her husband of 66 years, William A. (Bill) Stovall; children, Kaye McCleskey (Bob) of Leesville, SC; Art Stovall (Marie) of Cumming, GA; Toni Osborne (Charles) of Cumming, GA; and Robert Stovall of Atlanta. She is also survived by grandchildren, Shawn McCleskey, Duke McCleskey (Jessica), Clayton Stovall (Briana), Cole Osborne (Kendall), Slade Osborne, Macie Osborne (Jody), several great-grandchildren and a great-niece. Arrangements are entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Martha was a lover of all animals, but most especially, cats. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter. A celebration of life for Martha will be announced by the family at a later date.



