STOVALL, H. Lee



H. Lee Stovall went to be with his Lord on March 7, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1944, in Memphis, TN and was raised in Birmingham Alabama. He graduated from Ramsay High School in Birmingham. Lee is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sheila; his daughters, Meridith Lee (Steven) and Kristina (Kevin) and his son, Tim. Lee is also survived by his granddaughters, Maddison (Mason) and Lydia Lee. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Lee attended Auburn University in Auburn, AL graduating in 1967. Following graduation, Lee joined Arthur Andersen LLP in Atlanta, GA and became a CPA. Lee had a highly successful 32-year career at Arthur Andersen being admitted as a partner in 1978 and retiring in 1999. He served as head of the commercial and industrial audit practice in the Atlanta office for a number of years. Lee always modeled the Firm's motto of "Think Straight, Talk Straight." Lee had the intellect and skills to serve a wide range of clients across a range of industries. He became the lead engagement partner for Georgia-Pacific when it relocated its headquarters to Atlanta and served many other significant clients including Delta Airlines and Caraustar Industries. Lee enjoyed mentoring professionals as they advanced in their careers. Many Andersen partners and alumni credit Lee for providing some quick "friendly" pieces of advice that greatly influenced their professional lives. Lee was a long-time member of The Cathedral of St. Philip. He volunteered and served as Treasurer of the Thrift House of The Cathedral for 16 years. He also served on The Cathedral Book Store board. In addition, he was a Trustee of Literacy Action, Inc. from 1985 to 1997. A celebration of Lee's life will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 2:00pm at The Cathedral of St. Phillip, 2744 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, followed by a reception for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to the charity of your choice.

