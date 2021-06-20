STOVALL, Betty



Betty Taylor Stovall - Born January 10, 1955 in Atlanta. She was the daughter of Betty Taylor Stovall and the late J. Frank Stovall. Betty attended Flint River Academy, ABAC and graduated from Piedmont University. Betty was a real estate agent with RE/MAX in Atlanta and later worked for an airline in Chicago. She is survived by her mother, her sister Ginny Kendall (Wayne) and brothers Jim Stovall (Sue) and John Stovall (Amber). She loved and adored all her nieces and nephews - James, Claire, Sarah, Robert, Katherine, Matteson & Mason; plus all her great-nieces and nephews - Jay, Anna, Ellena, Benjie, Luke, Grecy, Hazel, Victoria, Aslan & Knox. She was the fun Aunt Bet-Bet! She cared deeply for her many friends including her long-time friends Braswell Gamble and Marc Nicholson. There will be a graveside service at the Madison, GA City Cemetery on Wednesday, June 23 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please take a child to a playground or out to lunch in memory of Betty's love of children.

