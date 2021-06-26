STOTT, William



William C. Stott, age 89, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. He is the son of William and Edna Mary (Willingham) Stott and was born on August 15, 1931 in Fulton County, GA. He graduated from Fulton County High School Class of 1948 and then served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in Okinawa where he worked as a radio operator and mechanic. There he would work on radios making their range twice as long as before to greatly benefit the pilots. After his service, he attended Atlanta Area Technical College before working as a stereo typer for the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He then worked in car sales for Tom Harvey Ford and Mercury in Canton, Georgia where he was a member for the 500 club for selling over 500 cars. He was a member of the Marietta, Georgia American Legion since 1958 and was also a member of the Stillman Valley American Legion. He is survived by his children, Nancy Stott-McElhannon of PA, Christopher (Barbara) Stott of GA, Allison Hollins of AL, Jeri (Keith) Ballard of GA, Timothy Stott of GA, and Lisa Coyle of IL; siblings, Mary Edna Ozturk of WI, Tom (Diane) Stott of GA, Sara (Bill) Strickland of GA, Georgianna (Rene) Guzman of GA, Jack Stott of GA, and Joe (Judy) Stott of GA; stepdaughter, Sharon (Tony) Etris of GA; 24 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Jim Stott, Betty Davis, and Della "Suzie" Stott. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Wright-Way Rescue, 5915 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053. At his request, there are no services scheduled. To leave an online condolence please visit, farrellhollandgale.com.

