STORM, Charles Edward



Age 92, of Atlanta, Georgia, made his transition into heaven on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was surrounded and greatly loved by his daughters Lauren and Charlene, son David, son in law Jeff. He was an adoring husband, loving father, and grandfather. He was known for his kindness and unselfish ways while always putting others before himself. "Papa" as he was lovingly called was a true southern gentleman in every way. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 31st, 1928. His parents were the late Jacob and Verna Storm of the Morningside community in Atlanta. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Air force.



Mr. Charles Edward Storm will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and friend; as well as a kind, caring, and hardworking man. His life and love for those who knew him will forever be cherished. Mr. Storm was very well respected by his community and was appointed by four different Governors as the Commissioner of Personnel and Merit System for the State of Georgia with over 65,000 employees, serving for over twenty-five years. He attended Georgia Tech and received his Master's Degree from Georgia State University. He previously worked as head of personnel at Lockheed Aeronautical Systems and C & S Bank. Outside of serving his community, Mr. Storm was a professional musician playing clarinet and saxophone in Big Band groups and at his church. He loved to perform and regularly played in the Victory Jazz Orchestra in Atlanta. Charles was also a humble and loving Christian man who loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a member of Mt. Paran Church of God and enjoyed performing in their orchestra.



Mr. Storm is survived by his beloved children, Lauren McWey (Jeff McWey) of Alpharetta, GA; Charlene Power, of Lawrenceville, GA; and David Storm of Milton, GA; grandchildren, Ross McWey (Grace); Max McWey (Elizabeth); Jeffrey Power; Julie Power; Dylan Storm; and great grandchildren, William McWey and Cayse Power.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00PM, Saturday August 7, 2021, at H.M. Patterson & Son- Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00AM till 1:00PM. A Graveside service will take place at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA at 2:30PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation of Georgia in honor of Charles Storm whose son David has Parkinson's at Parkinson.org.



