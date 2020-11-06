STORCK, Stewart Edward



Stewart Edward Storck, age 77, of Marietta, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, October 29, 2020.



He was the son of the late Edward and Ethel Storck.



This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by his wife and best friend of 55 years, Katherine (Kay) Storck, his children, Carrie and Mike and their families.



Family was the pivotal essence of Stewart's life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, father, and grandfather to our family. He has been a major presence in our lives and that presence will always remain in our hearts.



Stewart was a successful Salesman in the furniture industry for most of his life. He was known to be a formidable competitor in any activity he took up including some spirited tennis matches. He loved boating and teaching his family and friends how to barefoot water ski. In retirement, he enjoyed planting, bird watching and relocating various critters from his yard to surrounding parks in Cobb County. Every member of the family knew to expect a call from Stewart early on their birthday with his own special rendition of Happy Birthday. Most importantly, his wisdom was the strength that held the family up during times of hardship. He was known, loved, and respected by many. He will be missed by all.



He is survived by his wife, Kay Storck, daughter, Carrie Storck Kitchen, son, Michael Storck, son-in-law, John Kitchen, grandchildren, Morgan Kitchen (23), Carson Kitchen (20), daughter-in-law, Teagan Storck, and grandchildren, Ashley Storck (21), Lauren Storck (12), and Sam Storck (9).



At Stewart's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, the family is planning a Celebration of Life to receive friends on a date to be announced. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial donations in honor of Stewart E. Storck may be made to The American Cancer Society www.cancer.org.



