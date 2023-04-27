STONECYPHER, Paul A.



Of Imperial, Missouri was born May 9, 1958 in Atlanta, Georgia to Don and Patricia (nee Perkins) Stonecypher and entered into rest Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Imperial, Missouri at the age of 64 years, 10 months and 20 days.



He was preceded in death by his spouse, Maria Lucelly; his parents; and sister-in-law, Edna Stonecypher.



He is survived by, his son, Daniel (Christina) Stonecypher; three grandchildren, Lucas Stonecypher, Grant Stonecypher and Grace Stonecypher; four siblings; Brenda Stonecypher, Patrick Stonecypher, Becky (Gregg) Dickerson, and Pete (Marty) Stonecypher; along with numerous extended family and friends.



Paul was a loving husband, devoted father, doting grandfather, and beloved brother. He loved spending time with his family.



Paul was very generous and selfless. He was a volunteer at Finding Grace Ministries dedicating his time, his home, and his compassion to helping others.



Paul loved the outdoors. He had a passion for flower gardening and enjoyed bird watching.



Paul was an active member of the St. John's Knights of Columbus. He was very involved in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in House Springs, Missouri.



Paul will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.



Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Chapel Hill Mortuary in Cedar Hill, Missouri. Mass Service will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in House Springs, Missouri, followed by a Graveside Service at St. Philomena Cemetery a.k.a. Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in House Springs, Missouri.



