STONE, Jr., Thomas A.



Thomas Arthur Stone Jr., on February 12, 2022 went home to his loving wife Dot. He is survived by 3 children and their spouses, 3 grandchildren and their spouses, 3 great-grandchildren, sister, nephews, and nieces. A Graveside Memorial will be held March 5, 2022 at 1 PM, Sawnee View Gardens, 1390 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040.