Stone, Ralph

2 hours ago

STONE, Ralph

Ralph Stone, 80, U.S. Army Veteran, retired Special Agent in charge with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations passed away Dec 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Merlene, children Lisa (David) Ross, Gail Reid, Lennox (Cecelia) Reid, grandsons Aren Reid and Brennan Ross; brother Douglas (Lynn) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his son Howell Stone and his sister Patricia (Larry) Wayne. Services will be held Monday July 25, 2022 at 10 AM at Celebration of Grace Lutheran Church in Canton, GA. Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donation in his honor to https://gillee.gsu.edu/ralph-stone-memorial/.

