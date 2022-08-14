Stone, Paula

STONE, Dr. Paula Clarissa



Paula Clarissa Stone PhD passed away on August 6, 2022. She was 91 years old, born on January 11, 1931, in Jacksonville, Florida. Her parents, George and Emily Schumann, were born in Germany, George in Dresden, and Emily in Hamburg. Paula was predeceased by her sister, Marie Sophie Chick.



Paula's lifetime career was in public education. She was a beloved principal in the Atlanta Public Schools. Her first school was Milton Atlanta School, a special education facility. Her second was C.W.Hill School, which, at the time, was the model integrated school in Atlanta. Her third school was Garden Hills Elementary. Paula was always thinking of and implementing innovative programs to enhance the children's educational experience. She received degrees from Florida State University, the University of Georgia, and her doctorate from Georgia State University. She loved her work, the children and the teachers.



Paula was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Atlanta, a member of Leadership Atlanta and Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She received many awards and leadership recognition throughout her life.



Paula married twice. Her first husband was Dr. Frank Joseph Calhoun, and they had two children, Shelly Mulick and Susan Hajek. Her second husband was Dr. Herbert R. Stone who had four children.



Paula leaves behind her family, Shelly and Arthur Mulick and children, Andrew and Virginia Mulick, Emory Mulick, Susan Hajek and daughter, Sabrina Hajek, Bradley and Nancy Stone and children, Cody and Trevor Stone, Brian and Kimberly Stone and children, Adam, Mason, Dylan, son, Zackary, Tracy Deal and children, Julian and Marilyn Ashley Deal, Molly Stone and son, Shaun Gorman; nieces, Leslie and Doug Grantham and children, Lisa and Dave Ervin and children, Douglas and Bryant Strozier, Jeffrey and Karen Saturday and children, Jeffrey, Savannah, and Joshua, Stephanie and William Lorick; nephews, Colonel Bruce Chick, Ret., and Joy Chick, Matthew and Michael, Thomas and LeAnn Chick, daughter, Lisa Marie Irby.



Everything about Paula was beautiful. She was greatly revered by friends and family. Her many friends were treated like family. She was always generous to all around her. She was a Giving Tree. Paula loved beauty in all forms, and she could make anything beautiful. She was always aspiring to be better. Everyone who knew Paula is grateful, and is so much better, for knowing her. She is, and will remain, unforgettable.



Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Atlanta, 4400 N. Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30338 in Faith Hall at 11 AM on September 22, 2022.



Please send donations in Paula's memory to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews info@ifcj.org

