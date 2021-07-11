STONE, Michael T.



Michael T. Stone, 72, of Atlanta, GA died July 3, 2021.



Mike was born to Jack A. and Margaret T. Stone at Emory Hospital on July 12, 1948 and lived in Atlanta all of his life other than the time he was away in college and serving in the Army. Mike had a wonderful "old fashioned" childhood, playing ball with his brother and neighborhood friends, riding his bike or walking to his grammar schools E. Rivers and Margaret Mitchell. The family never missed Sundays at Second Ponce-de-Leon Baptist church and homemade peach ice cream afterwards during the summer.



Everyone trusted and loved "Sweet Mike"! A natural leader, Mike was elected president of his class in the 10th and 11th grades, and president of the Junior Civitan Club at The Lovett School. In the 10th grade he met a new student, Linda Murphy, who became his high school girlfriend for two years. He was a sports enthusiast playing football, basketball and running track in high school. He was a devoted fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons and particularly the Atlanta Braves throughout his life.



Mike attended Southwest at Memphis (now Rhodes College) where he was a member of the SAE fraternity. He transferred to the University of Georgia for the last two years of college, earning a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, and later earning an MBA from Ga. State.



Mike drew the number fifteen in the Draft lottery December 1, 1969, and soon after graduation from college was off to Vietnam, serving in the US Army, 101st Airborne division until 1972.



Returning to Atlanta, Mike worked for the IRS, later joining his father and brother at Stone and Company, a CPA firm, where he worked for the remainder of his career. He was a member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club where he enjoyed golf, watching his kids on the swim team, and dining with dear friends.



After the Army, Mike enjoyed many happy memories living at Colonial Homes apartments, where he met his first wife Peg and some of his lifelong friends. Mike and Peg were blessed with two wonderful children, Jamie and Todd.



After fourteen years of marriage they were amicably divorced and remained caring co-parents.



Thirty years after The Lovett School graduation, Mike rediscovered his high school girlfriend, Linda Murphy Finsthwait, also amicably divorced with two wonderful children, Scott and Elizabeth. Mike and Linda married in 1994 and they became known as a "Modern family" sharing many holidays, family birthdays, weddings, and special occasions during their twenty-seven year marriage.



Mike and Linda loved traveling and lived life to the fullest, often sharing trips with friends and family. An Alaskan cruise in 2018 highlighted their joint 70th birthdays with their four kids, a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law. A fabulous time was had by all!



Mike and Linda loved the mountains of western NC and spent many memorable times at their home in Cashiers over the past 22 years, highlighted by the friends they made who enriched their lives.



Sadly in 2016, Mike was diagnosed at Emory with FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia). Mike's condition slowly regressed, as he and Linda lived their lives as normally as possible. Mike went almost everywhere with Linda, his devoted wife and caregiver until he could no longer walk. In January 2021, he moved into a memory care home in Atlanta, where he lived when he passed on, with his high school girlfriend by his side.



Mike is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Jamie, her husband Geoff and their children Kent Stone Rogers and Tess Anne Rogers of Saudi Arabia, his son Todd and his wife Audrey of Atlanta, his stepchildren Scott and Elizabeth Ashley Finsthwait, his brother Craig, wife Suzanne, niece Carter, nephew Buster and brother-in-law David Murphy and his fiancee Faye.



A service will be held at Mike's church, Trinity Presbyterian on July 13 at 11:00 AM.



Memorials in Mike's name are appreciated to - Trinity Presbyterian, 3003 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327; Emory.edu/give - reference "FTD Research" (1762 Clifton Rd., Atlanta, GA 30322) or



The Lovett School at 4075 Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327.

