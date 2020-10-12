Stone, Marion

STONE, Jr., Marion Richard (Rick) Age 65, of Suwanee, GA passed away on October 9, 2020. Service details to be provided. Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
