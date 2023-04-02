X

Stone, Lincoln

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STONE, Lincoln Hickcox

Mr. Lincoln Hickcox Stone, age 79, of Roswell, Georgia, died Friday, March 24, 2023, after an extended illness. Lincoln was born January 31, 1944, in Montrose, Pennsylvania, the son of Adolph and Elizabeth Smith Stone.

He grew up in Miami, Florida, graduated from Florida Atlantic University and received his Master of Visual Arts degree from Florida State University.

Lincoln enlisted and served in the United States Army in the 1960s.

His first job in Atlanta was at Turner Advertising, back when billboards were actually hand painted. In the 1980s, he taught Graphic Design at Georgia State University.

He maintained a Fine Art and Design studio in Marietta from 1976 until illness forced his retirement in 2020. His exhibit and mural work included installations at the Dallas Children's Museum, the Smithsonian, Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, Olympic Hospitality Venues, Disney Hotels, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Fulton County Schools Teaching Museums, Cabela's, Catatoga at Lake Toxaway, and the original sky and skyline of the restored Cyclorama of the Battle of Atlanta at the Atlanta History Center.

Lincoln's paintings and sculptures grace private collections throughout the country.

He simply loved to draw, paint or carve every day, with a little time off for fishing.

And he always took the greatest pleasure in helping a friend solve a welding, woodworking or fabrication problem.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Jane Warren Stone; brothers, John R. Stone (wife, Janet) of Redwood City, CA, and Samuel S. Stone (wife, Rose) of Hendersonville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 11225 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Atlanta Veterans Hospital Voluntary Service for Home Based Primary Care Recreational Therapy- Atlanta VA Voluntary Service, attn: Dona Leith,1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033.




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

