STONE, John



John Meade Stone, beloved son of Meade G. Stone III and Mary Elizabeth Warren Stone, passed peacefully in their arms on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at home in Atlanta, GA. He was born on January 21, 2009 in Norfolk, Virginia. Despite his limitations due to a rare genetic condition, John lived a full life and brought joy to all who knew him through his magnetic smile and contagious laughter. He displayed inspiring courage, resilience, patience, and unconditional love. John attended Jacob's Ladder School and introduced his family to the most loving and selfless people who have forever enriched his family's life. John loved his precious brothers, his devoted dogs, adaptive baseball, Cumberland Island, attending Hope Heals Camp, and shaking his famous bells to the Frozen soundtrack. While John will be missed every single day, those who loved him are grateful he is no longer suffering. He finished his race so well and is now with his Lord, reunited with his identical twin, Warren, and healed and whole. In addition to John's parents, he is survived by his three younger brothers, Daniel, Andrew, and Michael Stone; maternal grandparents, Lynne and Bill Warren; paternal grandparents, Martha and Meade Stone of Virginia Beach, VA; aunts and uncles, William Warren (Monica), Cole Warren (Morgan); and many other relatives and friends who loved John very much. A Memorial Service will be held on December 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Trinity Anglican Church, 2270 Defoor Hills Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.



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