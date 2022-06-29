Stone, Joel

ajc logo
Obituaries
STONE, Jr., Joel

Joel Franklin Stone, Jr, born in Augusta, GA on August 21, 1941, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2022.

Being a graduate of Georgia Tech, with a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering, he retired from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Also, he served as transportation director for the Atlanta Olympic Committee.

Joel was a devoted husband of 58 years to his wife, Kathryn (Kaye) Jarman Stone, and loving father to Brian Joel Stone (Sonya) children Andrew and Matthew, and daughter Jennifer Kay Davis and her children Troy Williamson, Cameron Davis, and Reece Davis.

He is survived by his brother, Edward C. Stone; his sister, Jan Stone Keown (Charlie); their daughter, Kathleen Keown Wenger (John); and their children, Evelyn, and Michael.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




