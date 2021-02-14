Stone, Jerry and Doris

STONE, Jerry & Doris



This week a great love story of fifty-seven years, the story of Jerry and Doris Stone, began a new chapter in heaven. Jerry went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 10, immediately followed by Doris on Thursday the 11th. As spiritual leaders of their family, the grief of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren is diminished by the love, faith and peace Jerry and Doris invested in their loved ones. Long-time residents of metro-Atlanta, their influence touched the lives of countless individuals through their joint music ministry and service to the Lord. They are survived by their loving children Kathy and Jimmy Slick & Jerilyn and Rick Winther. Their eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren were the joy of their lives. Surviving siblings include Dorothy Spruell Sims, Clara Spruell (Wayne) Bagley, and Paris Stone. This loving family also includes several cherished nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Scholarship Fund of Summit Baptist Church, Acworth, Georgia are requested. A celebration of their lives will be scheduled at a later date.

