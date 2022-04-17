STONE, Harry Harlan



Harry Harlan Stone, MD, 92, of Piedmont, SC died on April 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Martin Stone. He is survived by his three sons Dr. John H. Stone of Verona, KY, Dr. William M. Stone of Phoenix, AZ and D. Claiborne Stone of Atlanta, GA, as well as 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was born and grew up in Atlanta, GA, the son of Harry Ryals Stone and May Gunter Stone.



Dr. Stone graduated from The Marist School and the Episcopal High School of Alexandria, VA. He graduated from Yale University in three years and attended medical school at Emory University. He interned at Johns Hopkins for one year and later served two years in the United States Army as chief of orthopedic surgery. He finished his training at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. He also completed a pediatric surgery fellowship at the Hospital for Sick Children, University of London and embarked on a distinguished career as a surgeon, mentor and researcher.



Dr. Stone served on the Emory faculty from 1962-1983, directed the Surgical Bacteriology Lab from 1963-1983, the Grady Burn Unit from 1965-1983, and both Grady Pediatric Surgery and the Grady Trauma Service from 1968-1983. In addition to conducting numerous high-profile burn studies and investigations of surgical infections, he initiated efforts with Dr. Robert Smith, III, and the late Dr. Garland Perdue to develop an organ transplantation program at Emory, culminating in Georgia's first kidney transplant in 1966.



After leaving Emory, he became chair of the Division of General Surgery at the University of Maryland, where he additionally served as the surgical residency program director. His passion for education led him to subsequent roles in surgical training positions at Cleveland Integrated Surgical Residency Program, the University of Arizona Medical School – Phoenix, and the University of South Carolina Medical School in Greenville. Dr. Stone was the author of 9 medical books, over 100 textbook chapters, and over 1,000 peer reviewed journal publications. He is a member of over 30 surgical and medical boards and societies around the world. Developer of multiple surgical techniques, surgical tools, and a participant in clinical trials for many therapeutics in use today, he had a keen scientific intellect. His life's work had positive impacts on the lives of millions of people.



Dr. Stone loved antiques, English history, and gardening. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA. A unique and special person, he was loved by a great many. Funeral Service will be Thursday, April 21 at 11 AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street, Atlanta GA. A reception will follow in the Church Hamilton Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Jean and Harlan Stone, MD Endowed Chair of Surgery Fund at Prisma Health or the Jean and Harlan Stone Professor of Surgery Fund, Emory University School of Medicine or University of Arizona Foundation/Stone Endowment.



