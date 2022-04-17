ajc logo
X

Stone, Harry

ajc.com

Obituaries

STONE, Harry Harlan

Harry Harlan Stone, MD, 92, of Piedmont, SC died on April 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Martin Stone. He is survived by his three sons Dr. John H. Stone of Verona, KY, Dr. William M. Stone of Phoenix, AZ and D. Claiborne Stone of Atlanta, GA, as well as 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was born and grew up in Atlanta, GA, the son of Harry Ryals Stone and May Gunter Stone.

Dr. Stone graduated from The Marist School and the Episcopal High School of Alexandria, VA. He graduated from Yale University in three years and attended medical school at Emory University. He interned at Johns Hopkins for one year and later served two years in the United States Army as chief of orthopedic surgery. He finished his training at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. He also completed a pediatric surgery fellowship at the Hospital for Sick Children, University of London and embarked on a distinguished career as a surgeon, mentor and researcher.

Dr. Stone served on the Emory faculty from 1962-1983, directed the Surgical Bacteriology Lab from 1963-1983, the Grady Burn Unit from 1965-1983, and both Grady Pediatric Surgery and the Grady Trauma Service from 1968-1983. In addition to conducting numerous high-profile burn studies and investigations of surgical infections, he initiated efforts with Dr. Robert Smith, III, and the late Dr. Garland Perdue to develop an organ transplantation program at Emory, culminating in Georgia's first kidney transplant in 1966.

After leaving Emory, he became chair of the Division of General Surgery at the University of Maryland, where he additionally served as the surgical residency program director. His passion for education led him to subsequent roles in surgical training positions at Cleveland Integrated Surgical Residency Program, the University of Arizona Medical School – Phoenix, and the University of South Carolina Medical School in Greenville. Dr. Stone was the author of 9 medical books, over 100 textbook chapters, and over 1,000 peer reviewed journal publications. He is a member of over 30 surgical and medical boards and societies around the world. Developer of multiple surgical techniques, surgical tools, and a participant in clinical trials for many therapeutics in use today, he had a keen scientific intellect. His life's work had positive impacts on the lives of millions of people.

Dr. Stone loved antiques, English history, and gardening. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA. A unique and special person, he was loved by a great many. Funeral Service will be Thursday, April 21 at 11 AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street, Atlanta GA. A reception will follow in the Church Hamilton Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Jean and Harlan Stone, MD Endowed Chair of Surgery Fund at Prisma Health or the Jean and Harlan Stone Professor of Surgery Fund, Emory University School of Medicine or University of Arizona Foundation/Stone Endowment.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide7h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
7h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Key, Desmond
1h ago
Burnett, Mattie
1h ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
7h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top