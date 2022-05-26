STOKES, Evernola
Funeral Service for Evernola Stokes, 85, of Decatur, GA will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 12 PM at Mount Moriah Baptist Church 1983 Brockett Road Tucker, GA 30084. VISITATION TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM with family hours 6 PM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079, (404) 294-5500.
Funeral Home Information
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA
30079
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
