STOKES, Evernola



Funeral Service for Evernola Stokes, 85, of Decatur, GA will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 12 PM at Mount Moriah Baptist Church 1983 Brockett Road Tucker, GA 30084. VISITATION TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM with family hours 6 PM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079, (404) 294-5500.

