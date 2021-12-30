Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Stocks, Carter

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STOCKS (STOVER), Carter

Carter Stover Stocks, 91, of Stone Mountain, GA, left this world peacefully on December 27, 2021, surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents Dakyns and Edith Stover, and husband Francis (Frank) Marion Stocks. She is survived by her daughters Kelly Stocks (Bob Peatman) and Sandra Stocks (Jeff Thomas), grandchildren Carter and Hunter Peatman; sister-in-law, Lilly Stover; and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society 1-800-227-2345. There will be a Graveside service on Friday, December 31, at 11 AM, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084. Masks required. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Brittain, Christopher
1h ago
Steed, Annette
1h ago
Coleman, Alger
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top