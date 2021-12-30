Stocks, Carter

STOCKS (STOVER), Carter



Carter Stover Stocks, 91, of Stone Mountain, GA, left this world peacefully on December 27, 2021, surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents Dakyns and Edith Stover, and husband Francis (Frank) Marion Stocks. She is survived by her daughters Kelly Stocks (Bob Peatman) and Sandra Stocks (Jeff Thomas), grandchildren Carter and Hunter Peatman; sister-in-law, Lilly Stover; and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society 1-800-227-2345. There will be a Graveside service on Friday, December 31, at 11 AM, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084. Masks required. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

