STINSON, Terry Lee



Terry Lee Stinson of Atlanta, Georgia died Friday, November 20, 2020, at age 70 years old after battling Leukemia for several months. Terry passed away surrounded by the love of family and friends at his home in Druid Hills.







Terry is survived by his wife Frances Carringer Stinson of 46 years, his son Andrew Lee Stinson and his wife, Anne-Marisa Stinson (San Diego, CA), daughter Emily Stinson Treadway (Atlanta, GA), and his 3 granddaughters: Caroline Frances Treadway, Mattie Lee Treadway, and Piper Ann Treadway. He is also survived by his four siblings: Homer Carlton Stinson and his wife Angela, Denise Stinson Smith and her husband Steve Smith, Phil Stinson and his wife Lisa, and Kevin Stinson and his wife Mimi, all of Nashville, TN. Terry is predeceased by his father, Carlton Stinson, his mother, Jean Felts Stinson, and his son-in-law, Britain Treadway.







Terry was born in Nashville, TN on September 25, 1950. Terry was a gifted athlete, scholar, and artist from an early age. Terry was Captain of both the varsity football and basketball teams, valedictorian of his senior class, and earned all-state honors in both chorus and orchestra (Cello). He also starred in the lead role in his high school's performance of the play, "My Fair Lady." He was a talented singer, with a beautiful voice, performing in numerous musical groups throughout his life.







After graduating from Cohn High School, he went on to play both baseball and football at Vanderbilt University, was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, and graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. He then earned a law degree from the University of Tennessee, where he met his wife Frances.







Most recently, Terry had retired after a distinguished career as a global real estate developer in the hotel industry, working in senior executive roles for the Mandarin Oriental and Ritz-Carlton hotel groups, ultimately retiring as Development Director and President of the Americas for Mandarin Oriental. Over a career spanning multiple decades, he was responsible for the creation of more than 30 luxury hotels around the world, including flagship properties such as the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. He was a mentor to many, both in and outside of the hotel industry, and after his retirement in 2015, it was a common saying among his old colleagues when confronted with a challenge, "What would Terry do?"







But more important than his many accomplishments, Terry was simply a good man.







It was really how he lived that was most powerful. Terry was a leader, who led by example throughout his life, embodying the qualities of honesty, integrity, hard work, and goodwill. He was someone you could always count on, no matter what.







He was kind, thoughtful, good-hearted, and could light up a room with a smile and a story from one of his many adventures around the world with his wife Frances. In his retirement years, he enjoyed time spent at Druid Hills Golf Club, playing golf with his good friends and being with his grandkids at his beach house on St. Simon's Island. And perhaps that is how he will most be







remembered, as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who cherished his time with family and friends more than anything.







He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.







Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in the new year.







Memorial gifts may be made in his name to Emory Winship Cancer Institute at https://winshipcancer.emory.edu



