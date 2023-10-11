Obituaries

Stinson, Erogers

Oct 11, 2023

STINSON, Erogers

Juris Doctor Erogers James Stinson, age 77, of Kingstowne, Virginia, (originally from Milledgeville, Georgia) peacefully transitioned from us on Saturday, September 30, 2023, and now lives triumphantly with our Lord of hosts in heaven. He waged an impressive fight against Acute Myeloid Leukemia for two years. God blessed him to be in remission one of those years.

A public viewing at Slater's Funeral Home will be held in his honor on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 4 - 6 PM. Guests are welcome to visit beginning Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 4 PM-6 PM, at 346 West Hall Street, Milledgeville, Georgia. Masks are required.

