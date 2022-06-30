STINE, Barbara (Bonds)



Barbara Bonds Stine passed away at her home on Lake Arrowhead in Waleska, Georgia at the age of 85, following four years of decline from vascular dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Stine in 2010. She was born January 25, 1937, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia to Laurinda (Jenkins) and Rufus Bonds. She lived in Buckhead as a child attending The Lovett School and North Fulton High School. Following a year at Mercer University in Macon, she attended Georgia Tech. Here she studied ceramic engineering and then worked in the research labs from 1959 to 1965. Barbara met Richard Stine on a blind date to a Georgia Tech football game. They married in January of 1965.



In addition to being a full-time housewife, Barbara volunteered and supported the community via her children's activities. She had a Blue Bird group for Camp Fire which led to supporting Atlanta area day camps and the organization's regional activities. She assisted with the uniforms for the Dunwoody High School Band. She was an active board member and wardrobe mistress for many productions of the Southern Ballet of Atlanta.



She attended Peachtree Christian Church from childhood. Her family was active in the formation of the church in 1925. As an adult she supported CAST (Christian Acting and Singing Troupe) and the Christian Women's Fellowship in the group of Mary Martha, holding leadership positions. The ladies of the group always looked forward to Barbara's wonderful cakes which she brought to each meeting.



She is survived by four children, Carolyn Stine McLaughlin (Douglas), Elizabeth Jean Stine Weaver (Mike), Kelby Thomas Stine (Amy) and Jennifer Leigh Stine Desai (Mickey); and six grandchildren, Zachary Weaver, Amanda Weaver, Margot McLaughlin, Ian Stine, Evelyn McLaughlin and River Stine.



A memorial service will be held at Peachtree Christian Church, 1580 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, July 13, at 2:00 PM. Her remains will be interred with her husband at the Georgia National Cemetery on Thursday, July 14, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Peachtree Christian Church's Heritage Fund.

