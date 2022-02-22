STINCHCOMB-BERNDT, Patricia



Patricia Lynn Stinchcomb-Berndt of Decatur, GA, known by most as Lynn Berndt, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. She was born Patricia Lynn Cooper on May 24, 1962, in Lakeland, Florida to William Cooper, Jr. and Charlotte Drake. She grew up in the metro Atlanta area. She was surrounded by family and friends after a valiant multi-year battle with metastatic kidney cancer at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA.



Lynn was a true renaissance woman - She was an avid gamer and 3D modeler, as well as a talented seamstress and costumer, who lent her skills doing crochet and tatting for projects around the world. Working with rescue animals through various groups, she fostered many special needs animals for over 20 years. As a Volvo and motorcycle enthusiast, Lynn helped officiate motorcycle races with WERA and AMA. She was a home remodeler who loved the outdoors, gardening, and exploring new places. Her love of music led her to playing the flute; Robert Plant, Ian Anderson, Rory Gallagher, and Chris Cornell were among her favorite artists. Lastly, she became a proud grandmother in July of 2021, which gave her strength through tough times.



Lynn is survived by her mother, Charlotte Schlubach; brother, Charles "Butch" Cooper; partner, Glenn Deans; two sons, Chris (Soledad) Berndt and Chas (Jessi) Berndt; and her husband, David Berndt. Additionally, she is survived by one grandson, one niece, and three nephews. Finally, she is survived by her pets and a massive group of loving friends from all the lives she has touched.



Please consider donating to cancer research funds to honor her memory and help others find cures.



