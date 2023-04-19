STILLER, Howard J.



Howard J. Stiller, age 73, Albany, GA, died April 17, 2023. Funeral service 11 AM, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA.



Born in Newton, MA, he grew up in Charlotte, NC. He attended Emory University. Howard began his law practice in Albany, GA. Survived by wife, Karen Stiller; daughters: Lisa Stiller, Rachel (John) Reyes, Casie (Jared) Davidson; son, Matthew (Alexa) Miller; sister, Ellen Stiller Jarrett (John); grandchildren: Berk and Scotty Davidson, Flora Reyes, and one on the way. Donations to pancan.org (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network). Kimbrell-Stern, Albany, GA, www.kimbrellstern.com

