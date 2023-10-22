STILL, Samuel



Samuel David Still was born in 1922 in DeKalb County, where he lived for 100 years. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Rachel Hamlin Still; his parents, Jessie Jackson Still and Essie Wesley Still; and sisters, Erna Still Worthy, Lena Still Cottingham and Elizabeth Still Mundy.



Sam, as he was known by many, grew up in Tucker and Lithonia, and graduated from Lithonia High School. He served in the United States Army during World War II and was stationed in New Guinea. Upon his return, he went to work for General Motors where he was an accountant for 37 years. After retiring, he purchased his first computer and taught himself to use spread sheets to manage his financial affairs.



Sam and Rachel traveled extensively with the Friendship Force, including trips to France, Ireland, South Korea, Australia, and Brazil.



Sam was a longtime member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur, where he ushered for many years. He served as treasurer of the Seekers Sunday School class for more than 15 years and well into his 80s.



Samuel David Still is survived by his nephew, Charles Robert Worthy; nieces, Brenda Gayle Cottingham, Ann Worthy Morris, Sally Risch Clayshulte, Amy Risch Rodie, Peggy Risch Hudgens; and by many great-nieces and -nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, officiated by Reverend Dr. Amy Morgan and Reverend Dr. Thomas Elliott, Jr. A reception at the church will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sam Still to Oak Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com