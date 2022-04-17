STIGGERS, Myrtice Lee



Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Myrtice Lee Stiggers, of McDonough, GA., will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:00 AM at The House of Hope Atlanta (Greater Travelers Rest Baptist Church), 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., with remains placed in repose at 10:00 A.M. Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Jr., Senior Pastor, Eulogist, Pastor Norman Thomas, Jr., of First Baptist Church Gresham, Officiating. Interment, Washington Memorial Gardens, Decatur, GA. Viewing will be held at the mortuary Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:00 NOON to 8:00 PM, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Ms. Stiggers is survived by a loving son, Mr. Lacy B. Stiggers; devoted niece, Pastor and Mrs. Hackwin Devoe (Tabitha); granddaughter, Mr. and Mrs. Dwayne Wood (Shara); grandson, Mr. and Mrs. Rasheed Howard (Michelle); daughter in-law, Margaret Howard; 10 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends to cherish her memory. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the family home Monday, at 9:30 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. ** LIVE STREAM of Services available at 10:55 AM, at www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com **



