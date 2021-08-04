STIEB, Leon



Leon Stieb, a veteran, proud union member, beloved brother and uncle, and friend to many, died June 29 of natural causes at home in Braselton. He was 74.



Leon built a reputation as one of the finest stagehands on Broadway during more than five decades working in theatres as a carpenter, lighting technician, and in sound and design for hit shows such as Les Misérables, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the original Fiddler on the Roof with Zero Mostel, and many others. Stars John Lithgow and Hugh Jackman recognized Leon by name during many rehearsals and shows.



He collaborated on the design and programmed the multi-media video projections for the hit Broadway musical Beatlemania, which was nominated for a Tony Award. The first six months of the show were sellouts.



Leon, who was not given a middle name, was born in Warren, Ohio to Carl and Ruth Stieb, who operated an 80-acre dairy farm. After the family left their Ohio farm in Leon's early years, they moved between Miami, Queens, NY and Syosset, NY on Long Island as Carl worked in the entertainment industry. Leon had two brothers, Alan and Gale.



In 1965, Leon became a member of Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, one of the oldest unions in the U.S. Just as he started his career in entertainment, he was drafted in 1966. Chosen for Officer Candidate School in the U.S. Army, he reached the rank of Lieutenant as an Engineer Officer with duties stateside in munitions, and he was honorably discharged in 1969.



Leon married Alex Bond in 1986 in the United Nations chapel. Alex, an actress, passed away in 2017. They moved out of the New York City area to Atlanta in 2013, and while there just a short time became mentors and friends to many in Atlanta's theatre community.



Leon is survived by his brother Alan Stieb and wife Shelly of Hollywood, FL, and brother Gale Stieb and wife Jan of Huntington, NY; sister-in-law Jessie Bond and husband Ray Glier of Decatur, GA; three nieces, Corey Tazmania Stieb of Toronto, and Brittany Tricario and Melissa Stieb of Raleigh, NC; and nephews Raymond Glier and Alexander Glier of Decatur.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Actors Fund (New York, NY) or Georgia Public Broadcasting (Atlanta). A celebration of life is being planned.

